Don't be a litterbug. It's bad for the environment — and your bank account.

Law enforcement in Washington state says tossing a cigarette from your vehicle could bring a $1,025 fine. If the cigarette sparked a fire, those fire-fighting costs and damages could also be passed along.

The Washington State Patrol says the base penalty for littering is set by the state Supreme Court. Fines range from $50 to $5,000 in Washington state, according to the state Department of Ecology, with the largest fines for "lit debris" and unsecured loads.

The reminder is especially important during Washington's drier months. Firefighters battled several brush fires along main roadways last year, with WSP cautioning against tossing lit cigarettes.

With warmer & drier weather coming the WSP is reminding you that tossing a cigarette from your car is a $1,025 fine. Plus you may have to pay the cost of putting the fire out (we’re not cheap!) — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) June 5, 2018

© 2018 KING