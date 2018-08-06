Reports of oddly colored algal blooms in Puget Sound have increased in recent days, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

Sightings of the "tomato soup" have been recorded at Seattle's Alki Beach, Budd Inlet, Central Basin, Whidbey Basin and Saltwater State Park in Des Moines.

What looks like tomato soup washing up on beaches across Puget Sound is not a spill. It’s actually nontoxic red algae blooms. pic.twitter.com/2FB3g9VeRf — WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) June 8, 2018

Concerned about the red algae - also known as Noctiluca? Don't be.

Researchers with the DOE say the plankton is nontoxic, but "their presence creates a cascade of effects in the marine food web."

Learn more about the increased appearance of blooms and what the DOE is doing in response here.

© 2018 KING