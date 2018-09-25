Want to know what an earthquake feels like? Need to prepare for "the big one"?

Take a ride in a Big Shaker earthquake simulator on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at Seattle Central Community College to see what it feels like to be in a large quake. The simulator replicates a typical bedroom and mimics the shaking.

The City of Seattle Office of Emergency Management is trying to spread earthquake awareness by providing the Big Shaker and an info fair at the college. The event is free and open to the public.

With the Puget Sound region at a heightened risk for earthquake occurrences, the event aims to educate and inform people about what to expect when an earthquake hits.

