Suit alleging toxic pollution filed against Sea-Tac Airport, 2 airlines

Attorneys allege pollutants are impacting the health of nearby residents while the Port of Seattle argues it goes "above and beyond" to protect the environment.

SEATAC, Wash. — A Seattle-based law firm representing residents living near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport filed suit Wednesday, alleging that toxic pollution is impacting people's property and their health.

The suit said pollution is "particularly acute" within five miles of the airport, potentially impacting people living in Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Renton, SeaTac and Tukwila.

"The two major issues are, contaminants are getting inside the homes, so you're breathing toxic substances, and then they're on your property," Attorney Steve Berman said. "So you want that removed, and we want to monitor health going forward of these people because we know they're at risk for certain signature diseases at a much higher level than you or I would be."

Berman said the timing of the suit comes after the issuing of several studies looking at air quality and health disparities near Sea-Tac. The plaintiffs hope to procure clean-up and a medical monitoring program.

"One, you're not allowed to dump pollutants on people's property, that's called a trespass or a nuisance, and in the case of a governmental entity like the Port, you're actually taking the property without compensation," Berman said. "So those people should be compensated for the reduction in the use and enjoyment of their property."

The complaint alleges that planes taking off and landing at Sea-Tac airport spew pollutants and that particulate matter can flake off airplanes, raining metals onto surrounding areas, where they can settle on homes and contaminate the soil. Berman said long-term, the goal is to ensure periodic clean-up, get the word out to people, and form a medical monitoring program.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for SeaTac released the following statement Wednesday:

“We are reviewing the litigation and have no comment on the specific claims today. However, it is important to note that the airport and its tenants follow strict federal, state, and local requirements as they relate to how operations impact environmental issues such as air quality and noise. In addition, the airport and its tenants routinely go above and beyond regulatory requirements to voluntarily further eliminate emissions, reduce noise, and protect habitat.”