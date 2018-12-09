State wildlife officials will kill members of a new wolf pack that have attacked cattle in northeast Washington.

Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing Wednesday. It's the second time in a month he's approved lethal remove of wolves.

Officials say the wolves killed a calf and injured five others on federal grazing land in Ferry County this month. The attacks occurred in an area once occupied by the Profanity Peak wolf pack.

Susewind authorized "incremental" removal of one or two wolves. Efforts to trap or shoot the animal will begin after Thursday afternoon.

“This is a very difficult situation, especially given the history of wolf-livestock conflict in this area,” Susewind said. “We are committed to working with a diversity of stakeholders in a collaborative process to seek other creative and adaptive solutions to prevent future losses of wolves and livestock.”

Earlier this month, an agency marksman shot and killed a male member of the Togo wolf pack.

Two environmental groups won a temporary restraining order to stop the killing of that pack, but a judge declined to extend that order Aug. 31.

