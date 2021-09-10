2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found, eradication to take place within days

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the nest will be eradicated in the next few days.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has located the second Asian giant hornet nest this year in north Whatcom County, according to a Friday tweet.

The latest discovery occurred less than a month after another nest was found east of Blaine at the base of a dead alder tree.

The WSDA said that the latest nest is located within just a few miles to the southwest of the previous nest in the same species of tree.

Eradication preparations are underway, and a full removal will take place in the next few days.

UPDATE – Our team on the ground has located the second Asian giant hornet nest of 2021. Eradication plans are underway... Posted by Washington State Department of Agriculture on Friday, September 10, 2021

The discovery comes just a couple of days after two sightings of the invasive species were confirmed in a rural area east of Blaine.

On Wednesday, the WSDA said that it was working on tagging the hornets in order to track them back to the nest.

It is unclear if these hornets are connected to the recently discovered nest.

Asian giant hornets are not native to the U.S. They are known for attacking and destroying honey bee hives. In just a few hours, a handful of hornets can destroy an entire hive.

The previous nest discovered in Whatcom County this year was three times larger than the nest found in 2020. Additionally, the WSDA said these hornets were more aggressive than those found in 2020, which is likely caused by the warmer temperatures.

WSDA relies heavily on the public reporting sightings of the hornets to track down and eradicate nests. The department urges anyone who spots a hornet to report sightings on its website.