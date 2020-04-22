SEATTLE — Wednesday, April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Local organization Earth Day Northwest 2020 is celebrating the event by asking organizations and individuals to take action for the environment and our communities.



One of the collaborations they've done is with the singer Hollis to create an anthem for this extra special anniversary. She wrote a song called “Voices Carry”.

You can find more info on the work Earth Day Northwest 2020 is doing on their website and join the conversation online using the hashtag #voicescarry2020.

