Researchers look to Elliott Bay for answers as kelp population declines

The project's goal is to further understand how kelp grows to better help restoration efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A first-of-its-kind research project to study the health of Bull kelp forests in urban areas is underway in Elliot Bay as well as in surrounding waterways of Seattle's harbor.

The effort is a collaboration between the Port of Seattle and the Seattle Aquarium with the goal of further understanding how kelp grows to better help restoration projects as it faces certain threats.

Kelp populations have declined 62% since the 1870s, according to Zachary Randell, a Seattle aquarium researcher.

"We've seen widespread loss across parts of Puget sound," said Randell, who points to rising water temperatures, pollution and lack of habitat availability as potential reasons why kelp population has declined.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



At a time when other areas are facing losses, Bull kelp, or Nereocystis luetkeana, appears to be thriving in Elliot Bay and researchers want to know why.

One theory is that Bull kelp likes hard substrates so anything artificial or man-made could be what's helping the kelp grow.

"The potential for artificial reefs putting out some sort of structure could very well be an outcome from what we end up finding here," Randell said.

For the first time, Randell and his team are using an underwater drone called the Blue ROV 2.

Once an expensive tool used for deep sea research, this newer and more cost-effective model can sweep the sea floor 330 feet below the surface to take photographs and video researchers will use to study and collect data.

"How many there are and where they are so we can understand the health of the ecosystem," Randell said.

Port of Seattle commissioner Fred Felleman said the collaboration is important given the critical role kelp plays in Pacific Northwest waters.

"It provides a bit of protection from predators and so they tuck into kelp," Randell said.

In addition to acting like a nursery, Felleman said kelp is also critical in fighting climate change sequestering carbon 20 times more than a forest on land.

While kelp in the water may not stand out to the thousands of people who walk along Seattle's waterfront, Felleman said caring for all levels of the food chain is necessary for a healthy marine ecosystem.