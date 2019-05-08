The City of Mercer Island is warning of a cougar sighting near Mercer Island's Pioneer Park Monday morning.

The cougar was "observed clearly" on security camera footage in the 6400 block of East Mercer Way before dawn, according to information from the city.

Pioneer Park is a 113-acre forest containing 6.6 miles of trails.

Though cougars have been known to appear in areas of high density occasionally, it is "very uncommon on Mercer Island," according to the city. Such appearances are "almost always" brief as animals move in search of a more suitable habitat.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

Cougar attacks on humans are rare in Washington state. However, there have been two high-profile incidents recently. Last year, one man died and another was injured in an attack near North Bend - it was the second time in 100 years a cougar has been known to kill a human in the state. In June, a child playing near a playground in Leavenworth was knocked down by a cougar but managed to escape with minor injuries.