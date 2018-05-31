Mid-spring to early summer is the season when many hikers and beachgoers might see newborn wildlife on the trails. While some of them may appear abandoned and in need of help, the mother is usually nearby.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are urging outdoorsmen and women to stay away from the babies.

It's pupping season for harbor seals on Washington Coast beaches. While the seal pups may look cute and cuddly, you should by no means approach them.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Harbor seal pups lie on the beaches to rest while their mothers search for food nearby. But don't fret, the mothers will return.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is asking beachgoers to be conscious of the seals and stay at least 100 yards away from the animals at all times. They say this is better for their health and development.

Archive: People keep touching harbor seal pups

If you suspect a seal pup is in distress or being harassed, contact a park ranger or call the NOAA West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network Hotline at 1-866-767-6114.

Additionally, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are asking people to resist the urge to pick up or "rescue" fawns. These babies have not been abandoned by their mothers and are usually resting while the mom is nearby.

By touching the fawn, you might be doing the opposite of rescuing or helping the animal. Often the mother will leave a fawn in the same place for a few days as a protection strategy until it is strong enough to move with her.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers receive many "orphaned" fawns and can reach capacity during this time of year. But in reality, the fawns need to remain still until the mother returns. They are born without a scent as not to attract predators.

© 2018 KING