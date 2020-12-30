Puyallup Tribe sues Electron Hydro for polluting Puyallup River with crumb rubber

The Tribe claims the company repeatedly violated the Endangered Species Act, which protects Chinook salmon and other species that call the Puyallup River home.

The Puyallup Tribe has filed a lawsuit against Electron Hydro, the owners of the Electron Dam on the Puyallup River, for endangering salmon by improperly using artificial turf and releasing yards of the material and crumb rubber into the Puyallup River.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday against Electron Hydro LLC, and the collection of corporations that own, finance, and control the hydropower company.

The lawsuit claims the company repeatedly violated the Endangered Species Act, which protects Chinook salmon and other species that call the Puyallup River home, by stranding, suffocating and pulverizing thousands of adults and juvenile fish during a planned outage of the Electron facility in July 2020. The suit claims this outage was part of regular maintenance and operations of the facility, and is "in addition to the thousands of fish killed in the flume, forebay, and turbines of the facility every year."

In the same month as that outage, the crumb rubber release happened after crews working on the Electron Dam on the Puyallup River used artificial turf as a padding material under plastic sheeting in the channel to divert the river away from their work area.

But high flows ripped the sheeting, sending several hundred yards of the turf downriver, along with an estimated 4-6 cubic yards of crumb rubber, according to a consultant’s report prepared and released earlier this year for the Tollhouse Energy Company, of Bellingham.

Five months later, there are still large pieces of turf in the river and crumb rubber pieces and fragments of plastic grass are visible on the shorelines and vegetation, according to a press release from The Puyallup Tribe.

"This dam has been killing fish for decades. The reckless killing of fish in the forebay this summer in spite of our efforts to warn and guide them to reduce the fish kill and then polluting this sacred river with crumb rubber was the last straw," said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, in a prepared statement Wednesday. "The owners have to be held accountable. They are killing fish and destroying natural resources that are here for everyone’s benefit, Native and non-Native alike. Our job is to protect the land, the water and the fish. That is what we are doing today by suing Electron Dam’s owners for their egregious conduct."

In November, the U.S. Department of Justice also filed a civil lawsuit against Electron Hydro claiming it violated the Clean Water Act when it released the artificial turf and crumb rubber into the Puyallup River.