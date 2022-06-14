Puget Sound will see the lowest tide in over a decade this week

A wobble in the moon will cause the lowest tide in years for Puget Sound this week, potentially exposing tidepools.

SEATTLE — The lowest tide in over a decade will be possible for Puget Sound this week thanks to a slight wobble in the orbit of the moon.

The lower-than-average tide will unveil areas and ecosystems that are normally submerged by the cold, salty Puget Sound waters, providing a unique opportunity for people to check out the tidepools and marine life.

Tides are the rising and falling of the ocean largely driven by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun and their relative position to Earth. These tides are considered to be very long waves that move across the Earth's oceans. When the wave is at its highest point reaching the coast, it's high tide, and when the wave is at its lowest point reaching the coast, it's low tide.

The approach of the lunar nodal cycle peak is a driving factor for the lower tides that are expected this week for Puget Sound. Though tides will be lower than average the entire week and into the weekend, Wednesday and Thursday should see the lowest tides.

On Wednesday, tides will be 4 feet below normal low tide, according to Dr. Ian Miller with the University of Washington.

“We are approaching a peak of the lunar nodal cycle, in which the difference between the high and low tides will be larger than it is at other times,” said our @coastnerd_Ian. Read or listen to his interview with @heyjohnryan ⬇️ https://t.co/CvmJxGaGZQ — Washington Sea Grant (@WASeaGrant) June 14, 2022

If you want a chance to safely explore the multitude of marine life with the lower tides this week, you can join beach naturalists who are part of the Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalist Program.

This week we'll be seeing some of the lowest tides we've had in YEARS! Join Beach Naturalists Tues-Sat to explore our shorelines. https://t.co/P51WTR5au4 — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) June 12, 2022

The NOAA Science Camp will team up with the Beach Naturalists Program on Wednesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is when the water will be at its lowest.

Need a day at the beach? 🏖️ The NOAA Science Camp and the @SeattleAquarium Beach Naturalist Program are here for all your questions! Join us next Wednesday, June 15 during low tide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and learn from local naturalists and scientists! ➡️ https://t.co/T6W5BfMn7U pic.twitter.com/SakwIeTOfG — Washington Sea Grant (@WASeaGrant) June 10, 2022