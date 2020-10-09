The environmental nonprofit making the world greener one tree at a time

SEATTLE — With wildfires occurring across the West Coast, the need to protect our planet has become more evident than ever. One Tree Planted is an environmental charity who partners with individuals and businesses looking to make positive change in this world by planting trees where they're most needed. Representative Diana Chaplin discusses how planting trees helps create a healthier climate and protect wildlife -- including the Southern Resident Killer Whales located in Puget Sound.
Recently, they worked with Seattle Public Schools to plant over 3,000 trees for class of 2020 grads.
