Tacoma's Thea Foss Waterway used to have some of the dirtiest water in America. It was identified as a Superfund site in 1983, signaling a hazard to people and the environment, and placed on a National Priorities List for cleanup.

Fast forward to 2018 and paddlers are flocking to Foss Waterway for a sea adventure race.

No motors, no support, no sails. Human Power Only. Those are the rules for the inaugural SEVENTY48 race from Foss Waterway to Port Townsend. Racers must pedal, paddle or row.

Organizers hoped for 30 teams but ended up with 130 Monday night.

"There was nothing down here and now it's a thriving waterway and there are paddlers here all of the time. We’re proud to show it off. We have people from around the world here, so it's a great day,” said Dean Burke, executive director of the Tacoma Sports Commission.

Will Taylor came up from California and got a custom-made paddleboard for the journey from a company in Port Townsend.

The race is about 79 miles and there are those committed to the journey with only their arms, and others by foot.

"I am a little nervous but that's alright, just ready to get going," said Don VanDoornik who is pedaling in this race inside what he calls his Aqua Van.

"It's not the fastest boat out here but its comfortable," he said.

Sarah Legg and her friend came from Canada to experience something new. "This is my first time in Tacoma."

But for those who live close, this race on the Thea Foss Waterway is historic.

"This was the first EPA superfund water site. This was the dirtiest water in America. To go through that and water remediation to the point where you can have a human power run race. That's a huge story."

Cleanup on the Foss Waterway was complete in 2016. Now it's a place people can finally enjoy.

© 2018 KING