Two orphaned grizzly cubs will make their public debut Thursday morning at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville.

While the pair makes for a cute attraction, their arrival serves a greater purpose by promoting efforts to restore the species to the North Cascades.

"A lot of people who have fears or hesitations about grizzly bears being restored have not experienced a grizzly bear in real life before," explained Northwest Trek Curator Marc Heinzman. "They have only seen them in movies or TV shows or just heard about them. A lot of times people have a lot of negative feelings about bears that aren't even true."

Northwest Trek is a main advocate for reintroducing grizzlies to the North Cascades. Right now, the effort has stalled under pressure from stakeholders to do more research.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services sent KING 5 the following statement:

"The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are continuing analysis related to the North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). In response to requests from stakeholders, including specific inquiries from Congressman Dan Newhouse, the two bureaus are taking appropriate additional time to consider and evaluate further stakeholder input to inform the planning and decision making process. Public input, reliance on the best available science, and coordination with affected communities, agencies, and organizations will be critical before any decision is made."

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Right now, grizzly bears are nearly extinct in Washington.

"Grizzly bears are just a really iconic species from the Pacific Northwest, and to not have them here in Washington is really just kind of a shame," Heinzman said.

The two cubs, named Hawthorne and Huckleberry, are 9-month-old orphans. Hawthorne's mother was poached, and Huckleberry's was killed for preying on livestock. Cubs stay with their mothers for three years, so the two likely would have died if left in the wild. There is currently no rehabilitation and release program for grizzly bears.

The cubs have different personalities. Huckleberry is known for getting right to work on whatever grabs his focus, while Hawthorne loves to play.

"He is very playful. He is out there entertaining himself. He can take a toy and be entertained for hours," said bear keeper Angela Gibson.

© 2018 KING