New rules for watching endangered orcas take effect in 2021 in Washington state

Officials say regulating the boats is a starting point to protect endangered orcas in Puget Sound.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The state Fish and Wildlife Commission says new regulations for whale watching in Washington waters will take effect in 2021 in an effort to protect endangered orcas.

According to rules approved last week, from July through September commercial whale watching companies can view orcas during two, two-hour periods daily. The rules restrict the number of commercial vessels to three within a half-mile of the whales and include penalties for violations.

The new rules also establish a "no-go" zone on the west side of San Juan Island for motorized commercial whale-watching vessels, which will allow for a 100-yard corridor along the shore for commercial kayak tours, officials said.

There will also be a training, reporting, and compliance monitoring procedure established, including real-time reporting of Southern Resident orca sightings to the Whale Report Alert System. The training and reporting requirements will go into effect May 1, 2021, officials said.

Washington wildlife officials started stressing the importance of the new rules after they received several reports over the summer of boaters harassing a pod of transient orcas near Fox Island.