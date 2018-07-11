Governor Jay Inslee’s orca task force voted Tuesday to recommend a three- to five-year moratorium on commercial whale watching for Southern Resident killer whales.

The move aims to reduce boat traffic near orcas to make it easier for them to hunt.

Researchers who study underwater acoustics say reducing boat noise is an immediate first step to take so orcas can find their food, because the white noise created by vessels makes it difficult for orcas to hunt for salmon.

However, the Orca Behavior Institute argued that commercial whale watching were lesser noise polluters compared to barge traffic and commercial fishing boats, and the moratorium would hit local business hardest.

The recommendation also sparked outrage from whale advocacy groups who say the moratorium would not address the bigger issue of dwindling prey. In order to boost salmon populations those groups say more drastic measures are needed, such as the removal of dams on the Snake River, which could help migrating salmon to get to the orcas.

It’s unclear how the measure would be enforced.

All but two members on the orca task force approved the moratorium, one of whom represents the Pacific Whale Watch Association. Task force members voted on the recommendation without any public comment.

The moratorium still needs to be approved by Inslee before going into effect.

The task force came up with several other potential recommendations in September, including increasing violations against habitat protection and water quality violations.

