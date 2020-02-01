Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in 2019.

Changes to Olympia’s recycling program took effect Jan. 1 and it means glass bottles and jars must be thrown in the trash instead of the recycle.

The new guidelines remove glass, aseptic containers (soy milk cartons), and poly-coated containers (milk/juice cartons, frozen food boxes) from the list of materials the city deems recyclable.

The glass must now be thrown away or taken to a processing plant by hand. Other non-recyclables cannot be taken elsewhere and must be thrown directly into the garbage.

These changes are a direct result of China's policy changes in 2018 that have halted the processing of recyclables like glass. Glass is notoriously difficult to recycle, as the material must be clean enough to make it through factory machinery and profitable to the business. These items often end up in landfills anyway.

Olympia estimates the change will save the city and consumers around $100,000 a year.

Officials encourage residents to continue recycling what they are able and follow guidelines as closely as they can.

Education and information will be available to inform residents of the change. Monitors will also examine levels of glass. If consumers continue to recycle high levels of glass, their bins may be taken away. No other disciplinary actions are expected at this time.

Glass processing plants in Olympia:

City of Olympia Saturday Drop-off Site

1000 10th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Glass-only bin available 24/7

1000 10th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Glass-only bin available 24/7 Yauger Park

503 Alta St SW, Olympia, WA 98502

Glass-only bin available dawn-dusk daily

503 Alta St SW, Olympia, WA 98502 Glass-only bin available dawn-dusk daily Concrete Recyclers

2935 Black Lake Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512

Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

2935 Black Lake Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512 Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurston County Transfer Station

2418 Hogum Bay Rd, Lacey, WA 98516

Open 8 a.m.-4:445 p.m. daily

RELATED: How to dispose of your Christmas trees in western Washington

RELATED: Oregon's single-use plastic bag ban in effect January 1