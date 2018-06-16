Some sad news about the health of Washington's southern resident orca population.

The Center for Whale Research has confirmed the loss of a 23-year-old male orca L-92, also known as "Crewser." Orca experts have not seen L-92 in a month and he is presumed dead. Orca experts had been searching for him off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia.

L-92's death brings the population of the southern resident orcas down to 75, according to Orca Network. The number of endangered Puget Sound orcas has fallen to a 30-year low.



Their population has struggled because of lack of food, pollution, noise, and disturbances from vessels.

