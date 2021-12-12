Man killed in Crystal Mountain avalanche was a 66-year-old from Issaquah

Robert Weisel died from blunt force injuries when he and five other skiers were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area in Silver Basin.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed in an avalanche on Crystal Mountain over the weekend as a 66-year-old from Issaquah.

Robert Weisel died from blunt force injuries when he and five other skiers were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area in Silver Basin on Saturday, according to the examiner's office. Four of the six skiers were buried. Three had to dig themselves out.

The other five skiers have not been identified.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the six skiers were caught in an avalanche around 10:50 a.m. Silver Basin is located outside of the regular ski area boundary.

All six skiers were wearing emergency beacons.

Five of the skiers pulled themselves to safety, according to the sheriff's department. Weisel was found unresponsive.

According to a representative from the Crystal Mountain Resort, the area was closed due to the storm moving through and there was no avalanche mitigation done on the area.

The avalanche risk for the day was rated a three on the five-point Avalanche Danger Scale, which means there's a "considerable" risk for an avalanche. NWAC representatives said that is when most avalanche accidents occur.

Crystal Mountain Resort reported winds of up to nearly 100 mph at the summit Saturday morning. Due to the high winds, the Mount Rainier Gondola was not operating.