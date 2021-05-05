Make sure your compostables are going to the right place

SEATTLE — If you live in Seattle, composting isn't just recommended, it's the law! If you're new to backyard composting, there are many dos and don'ts you'll want to be aware of. So we've invited Selena Ligrano from Tilth Alliance to give us a little Composting 101 lesson.
Looking for some composting reading material? The Garden Hotline has you covered. Visit their website to learn more.
