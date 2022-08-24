Washington names Lakewood 'Smart Community' for environmental protections

The City of Lakewood was recognized as one of eight "Smart Communities Award" winners in the state of Washington.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood’s plans for climate change have put the city on Washington’s radar.

Last week, the state awarded Lakewood the Smart Climate Strategies Award for its 2021 Comprehensive Plan for Energy and Climate Change Chapter.

The Chapter outlines a variety of polices and actions designed to protect the environment while making room for Lakewood’s anticipated growth.

According to the state’s Department of Commerce, cities like Lakewood can serve as models for other communities in Washington when it comes to dealing with issues like housing shortages, climate resilience and equity in community development.

Mayor Jason Whalen said that Lakewood is proud of the city’s natural beauty, and is working to enhance the environment for the benefit of its residents.

“Lakewood’s really trying to embrace and enhance its natural environment, and make the city more liveable and climate-friendly over the course of time,” he said.

However, Christina Manetti of the Garry Oak Coalition said she was surprised the City received the award, after she noticed a disturbing trend with Lakewood’s trees.

“They like to talk about expanding the tree canopy,” she said. “At the same time, they are cutting down or allowing to be cut down, hundreds of trees, including the Garry Oak tree.”

Mayor Whalen said the city will make preserving trees a priority in Lakewood moving forward.

“One of the recommendations in the Tree Preservation code is to not exempt light industrial zoned properties from the tree ordinance,” Whalen explained. “In years past it has been exempt, as have been certain residential sized lots, so those are some of the recommended changes that’re being made.”

Other policies in Lakewood’s plan include building up and improving the city’s street network. Other projects have already occurred, such as the city installing LED lighting for all 2,372 of the city’s streetlights and all 69 of the city’s traffic signals.

Whalen added that the city will need time to fully implement all of the Chapter’s policies, and highlighted that Lakewood’s efforts are part of a larger effort to address climate change in the Puget Sound region.

Meanwhile, Manetti says preserving Lakewood’s environment must be a priority for the city’s leaders, before it’s too late to fix.