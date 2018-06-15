MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A town in northwestern Washington state has banned businesses from supplying customers with plastic bags.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the La Conner council enacted the ban Tuesday, prohibiting businesses within town limits from distributing the bags.

The ban will apply to shops, gas stations, markets and festivals. It will not apply to social service organizations or for takeout food prepared at restaurants.

The ban goes into effect in August, but businesses can apply for an extension pushing the date to January.

La Conner Town Administrator Scott Thomas says extensions will be granted on a case-by-case basis to businesses that may face problems transitioning.

Councilman John Leaver says he believes plastic bags will eventually be banned in more areas.

La Conner is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Seattle.

