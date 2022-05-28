King County's Trailhead Direct service returns ahead of summer season

The county hopes it will ensure that the only footprints people leave behind are from their boots and not their cars.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Starting May 28, King County Metro is bringing back a program that will help people get out of the city and get them outdoors at popular hiking trails throughout the county during the summer months ahead.

"I think it's a great thing, more mass transit is always good,” said Evan Ash, who was riding the light rail in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. "I'm going to sell my car in a couple weeks so still being able to go out and hike would be ideal because I would like to hike and get out there this summer."



That's the hope for King County Metro and Parks who want hikers to utilize the county's "Trailhead Direct" transit system to get to popular trails within the county like Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe and Little Si.



"I feel like it's a great way to get people out to popular trails," said Madi Fitzpatrick, who was riding the Trailhead Direct from Little Si.

The goal of this program, which launched back in 2019, is to also ease the congestion in some of these packed trailhead parking lots, reduce safety hazards and to get people like Fitzpatrick and her dog to the trails.

"It's great, I love public transportation, I don't have a car so it's the best and easiest way," said Fitzpatrick.



As more people continue to utilize this environment friendly transit system. The county hopes it will ensure that the only footprint people are leaving behind are from their boots and not their cars.



"It's excellent that we're trying to hit our goal with climate emission reduction, using mass transit is going to be a big part of that," said Ash.