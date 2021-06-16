Hiker dies in fall through Mount Rainier snow bridge

Officials say the body of a hiker who fell through a snow bridge at Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park has been recovered.
Mount Rainier National Park spokesperson Kevin Bacher says the hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a steep drainage under 8-10 feet of snow.
Rangers initially received the report of someone who had fallen through the snow from a hiking companion who called 911 on Tuesday.
A team responded and tentatively spotted an unresponsive person downslope. The terrain was too hazardous to safely conduct a recovery in the dark.
A ranger descended into the trench Wednesday and recovered the body from the base of a waterfall fed by snowmelt.