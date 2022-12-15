Fish farm alleges 'punitive' lease denials in lawsuit against Washington DNR

DNR said in November that it determined that allowing Cooke to continue to operate posed environmental risks and additional costs to the department.

SEATTLE — The aquaculture company involved in a 2017 net pen collapse has filed a lawsuit against the Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after the department denied lease renewals for its rainbow trout farms in Puget Sound.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order in November that prohibits commercial finfish net pen aquaculture on DNR-run aquatic lands.

The prohibition comes after hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped during the 2017 net pen collapse at Cooke Aquaculture’s Cypress Island fish farm.

Cooke said it received a notice from DNR in November that it would not be renewing two rainbow trout farming leases in Rich Passage and Hope Island. Cooke claimed in the lawsuit that DNR “arbitrarily and unreasonably demanded” the company harvest all fish and remove all equipment from the sites within 30 days. The lease in Rich Passage expired in November and the Hope Island lease expired in March, according to DNR.

DNR said in November that it determined that allowing Cooke to continue to operate posed environmental risks and additional costs to the department for monitoring and enforcement.

The original deadline for Cooke to cease operations was extended from its original date of Jan. 14, 2023, to April 14, 2023. Cooke argued the deadlines pose a “safety risk to its employees, risks to the environment, and the risk of financial loss.”

“Cooke Aquaculture knew well in advance when their lease was ending and had ample time to prepare operationally and financially for this decision," Franz said in a statement. "My denial of Cooke’s application is well supported by the law and their long track record of violating the terms of their leases."