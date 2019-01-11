The Environmental Protection Agency is providing $27.5 million to the Puget Sound region to fund recovery and conservation efforts.

The grant funds are part of the EPA's National Estuary Program. The money will go to state, local, tribal, and federal programs that will help push conservation in the area.

“The administration and Congress recognize the unique economic and cultural value of the Sound,” said Chris Hladick, Regional Administrator for EPA’s Region 10 office. “The partnerships and significant environmental progress that these funds help deliver are much-needed fuel for recovery of Puget Sound.”

Funding from the National Estuary Program has helped several projects across Washington state over the past year.

According to a statement from the EPA, the money has helped with the protection and restoration of thousands of acres of key orca and salmon habitat. It's also helped develop research to reduce toxins in fish that orcas eat and fund new developments in computer models on how nutrients impact the Sound.

The EPA said the money will be divided between several agencies, including the Department of Ecology, the Department of Health, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

RELATED: Will cutting salmon out of our diets save the Puget Sound orcas?

RELATED: Proposal would expand critical habitat for struggling Southern Resident orcas