A Chinese ban on imports of most recyclable plastics is having impacts in Washington. China’s decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to pile up around the globe, the Associated Press reports.

The Washington State Recycling Association says companies are having to add staff so they can more thoroughly sort items.

With recycling markets changing, Seattle Public Utilities says the city is taking a financial hit, but that hasn't been reflected on consumers, at least not yet.

Cities and recycling companies are trying to stress the importance of knowing what you recycle, and how to discard it.

“The biggest thing is empty, clean, and dry. We want recyclables to be empty, not including any food residue, being clean, being dry,” said Anne Piacentino, executive director of the Washington State Recycling Association.

Recycling companies and cities are trying to educate consumers about the process of recycling so that they can understand the importance or proper sorting.

