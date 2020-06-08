x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

environment

Ecologists find rare algae bloom in Chuckanut Bay near Bellingham

The department tweeted photos Wednesday of a Noctiluca bloom in Chuckanut Bay. While non-toxic to humans, its presence could be a sign of an unbalanced ecosystem.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology is investigating a rare algae bloom in Whatcom County that hasn't been documented in at least a decade. 

The department tweeted photos Wednesday of a "Noctiluca bloom" in Chuckanut Bay taken by citizen-scientist Steve Tuckerman. 

The department's oceanographer, Christopher Krembs, said over the last ten years, he has never documented a Noctiluca bloom in that area. 

Noctiluca is a single-celled organism that eats smaller phytoplankton, according to the department's tweet. While it's non-toxic to humans, an increase in the abundance of Noctiluca can indicate an unbalanced ecosystem. 

Researchers said its presence could create a "cascade" of effects in the marine life food chain.

To learn more about the different types of algae, click here.

RELATED: What you can do to keep pets safe from toxic blue-green algae

RELATED: Is that algae safe? How to identify blooms in Washington waters