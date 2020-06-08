Ecologists find rare algae bloom in Chuckanut Bay near Bellingham

The department tweeted photos Wednesday of a Noctiluca bloom in Chuckanut Bay. While non-toxic to humans, its presence could be a sign of an unbalanced ecosystem.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology is investigating a rare algae bloom in Whatcom County that hasn't been documented in at least a decade.

The department tweeted photos Wednesday of a "Noctiluca bloom" in Chuckanut Bay taken by citizen-scientist Steve Tuckerman.

The department's oceanographer, Christopher Krembs, said over the last ten years, he has never documented a Noctiluca bloom in that area.

Noctiluca is a single-celled organism that eats smaller phytoplankton, according to the department's tweet. While it's non-toxic to humans, an increase in the abundance of Noctiluca can indicate an unbalanced ecosystem.

Researchers said its presence could create a "cascade" of effects in the marine life food chain.

