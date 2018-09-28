Aerial photographs taken by drones are giving scientists a new ability to track the health of Southern Resident orcas. This year has been the most successful for the research since it began in 2008.

This is the ninth season for the effort, and it has produced a record number of photographs.

The partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research allows researchers to link the images to individual histories, evaluate body condition as it relates to nutrition and reproductive health, and estimate individual growth of the orcas.

Also see | With 1 orca in trouble, a glimmer of hope as 3 show signs of pregnancy

The drone photos were instrumental in diagnosing the near-death J50, which was followed by a swift but unsuccessful effort to save the young orca’s life.

"With J50 we were able to photograph J50 in her first year of life. She's always been a very small whale. She was much smaller than her cohort," said SR3 Marine Mammal Research Director Dr. Holly Fearnbach.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The researchers usually don't see a decline in males, but this year is different.

Researchers recently photographed K25 and noticed the 27-year-old male orca is losing weight. They believe it is related to the death of his mother last year, as males depend on their mothers for food long after childhood.

PODCAST: "Diagnosing With Drones"

"We do a series of measurements along the entire body axis of the whales," Fearnbach explained. "From the pictures, you can see with K25 we take more than 50 individual measurements from that one photograph. We really focus on the head area because when whales decline in condition, they lose that adipose tissue or fat behind the cranium."

Another photograph shows a pregnant J41 hunting a fish alongside her young son, J51. The team has confirmed at least three new pregnancies, one in each of the J, K and L pods.

"SR3 was created with the mission to improve the health and welfare of marine wildlife in the Pacific Northwest. Photogrammetry gives us the opportunity to provide real-time data for conservation measures. Providing real-time data is important because historically you have to go back and analyze things in a lab over months before you get any sort of data from it. This is instant. We can report within a matter of hours or within a week," said SR3 Co-Executive Director Casey Mclean.

Also see | 'Superpod' of Puget Sound orcas wows onlookers

New photos of pregnant whales come with hope, but also hesitation as nearly three-quarters of the Southern Resident orca pregnancies end in miscarriage.

"We get really excited knowing that this is still happening, that these whales are still trying to reproduce. That is a hope for the future of their population. But we are also a little bit leery because we know that often these whales don't survive past their first year. One of the great benefits of SR3's research is that we will be able to continue to monitor these pregnancies throughout their term, watching the mother's health, also looking for signs of miscarriages," said Mclean.

The drone photos, also called photogrammetry, have accelerated knowledge about the orcas by giving scientists a new perspective. Before using drones or helicopters, pictures were taken from boats, only detailing a side profile.

Also see | 74 Southern Resident orcas remaining is a misleading tally

"But with the photogrammetry, we are able to see things from a completely different angle. We may not notice exactly how much weight they have lost when we are just looking at their profile from a boat. The photogrammetry from above allows those very detailed measurements," Mclean explained.

K25's weight loss is the latest concern for researchers, but they've seen a decline in several others as well. It's a bad time heading into the winter when the whales need fat stores.

There are only 74 Southern Residents left alive. Governor Inslee's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force is nearing its deadline to propose recommendations to save them from extinction.

Also see | Task force unveils 'potential recommendations' to save killer whales

"I absolutely don't think it's too late," said Fearnbach. "The population now numbers 74. It's the lowest in more than three decades, but you still have a number of reproductive females. You have pregnant females. You have reproductive age males. Our project provides quantitative data that can help management both in the short term and long term."

© 2018 KING