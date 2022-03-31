Mukilteo man dies in climbing accident in the Enchantments

Richard Thurmer was climbing Dragontail Peak when it appears he fell "several hundred feet," according to law enforcement.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 66-year-old Mukilteo resident died while solo climbing in the Enchantments, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Thurmer was climbing Dragontail Peak over the weekend when it appears he fell "several hundred feet," according to the sheriff's office. Dragontail Peak is located about 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth within the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in the Cascades.

On March 28, Thurmer's wife called 911 and said she was concerned because she hadn't heard from her husband for 24 hours. Richard Thurmer was not due back from his trip until March 29, but he would normally contact his wife with his InReach device.

Richard Thurmer was in good health, well equipped, and was an experienced climber, his wife told the sheriff's office.

Thurmer's vehicle was found near the Bridge Creek Campground and a note was left to call the sheriff's office upon his return.

On the evening of March 29, Thurmer's wife again called 911 to tell them her husband had not returned. A search and rescue operation was scheduled for the morning.

On the morning of March 30, a helicopter crew spotted Thurmer's body at the base of the "Triple Couloir" on the north face of Dragontail Peak. A ground team was able to reach Thurmer's body around 2:30 p.m.