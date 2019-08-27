MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A cougar was reportedly spotted south of Pioneer Park in Mercer Island last Wednesday.
The cougar was first spotted prowling overnight near Pioneer Park on August 5 and was caught on a security camera near 6400 East Mercer Way around dawn.
Reported sightings:
- 6400 block of E Mercer Way (8/5) *confirmed
- 7000 block of 94th Ave SE (8/6) *confirmed
- 6100 block of 86th Ave SE (8/9)
- 5400 block of Island Crest Way (8/9)
- 7600 block of W Mercer Way (8/12)
Authorities have been investigating the areas where the alleged sightings were. They found deer footprints but no indications of a larger cat.
Call 911 immediately if you see a cougar in a residential area. If a cougar is found, experts will attempt to relocate it.
The animals are most active between dusk to dawn. Attacks on humans in Washington state are extremely rare.
If you have a close encounter with a cougar, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife advises the following to prevent an attack:
- Stop, pick up small children immediately, and don’t run. Running and rapid movements may trigger an attack; at close range, a cougar’s instinct is to chase.
- Face the cougar. Talk to it firmly while slowly backing away. Always leave the animal an escape route.
- Try to appear larger than the cougar. Get above it (e.g., step up onto a rock or stump). If wearing a jacket, hold it open to further increase your apparent size. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder to appear intimidating.
- Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back. Do not crouch down or try to hide.
- Never approach the cougar, especially if it is near a kill or with kittens, and never offer it food.
- If the cougar does not flee, be more assertive, shout, wave your arms and throw anything you have available. The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger.
- If the cougar attacks, fight back. Be aggressive and try to stay on your feet. Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back using anything within reach. If you are aggressive enough, a cougar will flee, realizing it has made a mistake.