MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A cougar was reportedly spotted south of Pioneer Park in Mercer Island last Wednesday.

The cougar was first spotted prowling overnight near Pioneer Park on August 5 and was caught on a security camera near 6400 East Mercer Way around dawn.

Reported sightings:

6400 block of E Mercer Way (8/5) *confirmed

7000 block of 94th Ave SE (8/6) *confirmed

6100 block of 86th Ave SE (8/9)

5400 block of Island Crest Way (8/9)

7600 block of W Mercer Way (8/12)

Authorities have been investigating the areas where the alleged sightings were. They found deer footprints but no indications of a larger cat.

Call 911 immediately if you see a cougar in a residential area. If a cougar is found, experts will attempt to relocate it.

The animals are most active between dusk to dawn. Attacks on humans in Washington state are extremely rare.

