Commencement Bay clouded by 'glacial flour' following historic heat wave

Plumes of glacial flour, powdery sediment found in glacial runoff, was carried from Mount Rainier into Commencement Bay by the Puyallup River.

TACOMA, Wash. — The waters of Commencement Bay off the shores of Tacoma continue to be clouded by what is called “glacial flour” after extreme temperatures led to an increase in snowmelt in recent weeks.

Glacial flour is fine sediment produced by the grinding of glaciers on rock as they move across the ground. When glaciers melt, this powdery sediment often ends up reaching rivers and streams, clouding the water and making it appear milky.

Recent visitors to Commencement Bay, along with other parts of Puget Sound, are seeing the effects of this process on the region’s waterways.

The runoff from the melting glaciers at Mount Rainier is feeding the Puyallup River with the glacial flour, which the river is then carrying all the way to Commencement Bay.

The Washington Department of Ecology released its June report on conditions in the Puget Sound, which included images of glacial flour from the Puyallup River around Commencement Bay and near Maury Island.

The latest #EyesOverPugetSound flight captured striking photos of glacial flour in Commencement Bay. Increased snowmelt from the recent heat wave caused an intense milky-colored plume in #PugetSound. Read more in our June report: https://t.co/2nQvjJKd98 pic.twitter.com/UsqBgjwATi — WA Department of Ecology (@EcologyWA) July 15, 2021

The powdery sediment disrupting the clarity of Commencement Bay waters is just one of the many effects the region is seeing from the intense heat wave that lasted from late June to early July.

Puget Sound also saw many shellfish die from being exposed to the extreme heat. Not only did this cause a decaying smell to linger on beaches like those at Hood Canal, but it also led to a spike in vibriosis, a foodborne illness caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish.