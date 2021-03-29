Cleanup underway at Vashon yacht club where boats caught fire, sank

Two vessels caught fire and sank at Quartermaster Harbor on Vashon Island.

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Department of Ecology and United States Coast Guard are investigating after two boats caught fire and sank at the Quartermaster Harbor Yacht Club on Vashon Island.

Ecology reports a gasoline and diesel sheen can be seen in the water.

Monday morning, crews from the Coast Guard, Tacoma Fire, and Vashon Island Fire responded to the yacht club for reports of two vessels on fire. Two, 25-foot vessels sank, according to the Coast Guard.

A 500-yard safety zone was imposed during clean up.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.