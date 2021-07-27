WATCH LIVE: Power plant touting new clean fusion technology breaks ground in Everett

The Helion Energy power plant is expected to have positive implications for the region's air quality and clean energy production.

EVERETT, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee was in attendance Tuesday morning as the fusion clean energy facility broke ground in Everett.

Inslee was joined by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and Helion Energy CEO David Kirtley, the company behind the new facility.

Helion Energy said the facility would use a zero-carbon non-ignition fusion technology to produce affordable power that is flexible and scalable, bringing long-term jobs in the science, tech, engineering and mathematics fields.

The plant will also have positive implications with its non-ignition fusion method for Everett and the surrounding area in terms of air quality, something that's been scrutinized after recent incidents involving another energy company in the region.

The Shell Oil Company was recently fined $60,000 by the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) for incidents in the fall of 2020 related to its Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes.

According to the NWCAA, in August and September, the refinery experienced flaring events that caused a harsh smell to persist throughout Anacortes and more than the allowable visible emissions to be released into the air.

Odors and smoke traveled downwind over the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community lands. The tribe released a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “The toxic pollution was felt by, and sickened, multiple Tribal community members and Reservation residents, some of whom had to seek medical treatment.”

The NWCAA cited Shell for a similar incident in 2015 and collected a $133,000 penalty.