Businesses near UW hope cherry blossom season draws large crowds

SEATTLE — The cherry blossoms, now at their full peak at the University of Washington, are a magnet for crowds on campus, and the nearby U District that is getting a much-needed boost.



Lois Ko, owner of Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery in the U District, said the annual return of the blossoms on the UW campus has consistently brought more customers to her shop, especially as COVID-19 restrictions have eased considerably since last spring.



"We usually get so many people coming to our district during this time. It's like the one time of the year where it feels like the U District is bustling," Ko said.



Her business is among 40 restaurants and bars in the area that are participating in this year's Cherry Blossom Festival, organized by the U District Partnership.



Don Blakeney, executive director of the U-District Partnership, said the cherry blossoms are a boon for the neighborhood.



"Right after their peak bloom, I talked to several businesses that saw a huge, even a thousand-dollar-a-day bump in business," Blakeney said.



He said the early pandemic closures were painful for the U District in particular.



"When the university turned off, the lights went out," Blakeney said.



Ko said the constraints from COVID-19 restrictions were tough.



"It physically felt like the pressure was on me because I have so many people whose livelihood depends on me," Ko said.



But her business survived, as did many others. Saturday afternoon, the lines for her ice cream went out the door.



Ko is participating in the festival with her seasonal "sakura" ice cream, which she concocts with dried, tart cherries soaked in sake and infused with orange blossom.



"I feel like with springtime, and you see all the flowers blooming, you see the weather kind of getting better, that hopeful feeling comes back. And I definitely think that the Cherry Blossom Festival is like waking up from a long, long winter," Ko said.



The U District Cherry Blossom Festival goes on through April 10.