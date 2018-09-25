Want to know what an earthquake feels like? Need to prepare for "the big one"?

Take a ride in a Big Shaker earthquake simulator, which replicates a typical bedroom and mimics the movements of an earthquake.

The City of Seattle Office of Emergency Management is trying to spread earthquake awareness by providing the Big Shaker and an info fair at Seattle Central Community College. The event is free and open to the public.

With the Puget Sound region at a heightened risk for earthquake occurrences, the event aims to educate and inform people about what to expect when an earthquake hits.

The event will take place on Friday, September 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

© 2018 KING