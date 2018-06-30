They're fearless. They chase bears and cougars. They're responsible for reducing human conflict with wildlife, thereby saving the lives of countless animals.

And they are very fuzzy dogs who will lick your face if you ask.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife started the Karelian bear program about a decade ago and currently has five dogs: Indy, Cash, Spencer, Jax, Savute, and Colter. A sixth, Mishka, is retired.

Three of the thick-coated black and white dogs were commissioned as officers in a ceremony Friday morning: Jax, Spencer, and Colter.

"These dogs have worked for years. Colter has worked for over nine years for the department now. He's saved lots of wildlife, bears, cougars and worked on research projects. He's brought lots of poachers to justice," said Colter's handler Officer Nick Jorg. "In general, it's a recognition of how important they are to us and how we feel about them, how valued they are as our work partners, how we depend on them for our lives and they depend on us for their lives."

To learn more about the KBD program and how you can help, visit the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Karelian Bear Dog Program.

