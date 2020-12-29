Congress to consider $20 million in funding for Asian giant hornet eradication

States would be eligible for funding if they demonstrate the need for such a program. Up to $4 million would be available between 2021-2025.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A grant program to provide financial assistance in the effort to eradicate the Asian giant hornet population was introduced in the House of Representatives Dec. 21.

The bill would require the secretary of the interior to establish a program to provide funding to states for management, research, and public education to eradicate the giant hornet and restore bee populations damaged by them.

States would be eligible for funding if they demonstrate the need for such a program.

Up to $4 million would be available between 2021-2025.

One nest was eradicated in Whatcom County in October. The nest in Blaine was the first found in the U.S.

However, experts believe there are more nests.