Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to life with new Seattle Aquarium exhibit

Beginning Oct. 7, learn about conservation of the marine environment alongside sea creatures and the iconic Nintendo game characters.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium is bringing Animal Crossing: New Horizons to life with a new immersive exhibit, opening Oct. 7.

In partnership with Nintendo of America, visitors to the aquarium can enjoy characters from the video game while learning about the aquarium’s mission titled “Inspiring Conservation of Our Marine Environment.”

No need to grab your fishing poles from Nook’s Cranny or put on your wetsuit courtesy of the Able Sisters – the exhibit gives visitors an up-close view of harbor seals, sea otters, octopus, hundreds of fish species and other marine critters.

The exhibit features Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunities, themed creature descriptions presented by Blathers (the trusty museum curator in Animal Crossing), appearances of game characters throughout the aquarium and a bingo scavenger hunt.

Aquarium members have an early look on the exhibit’s opening weekend at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. The Seattle Aquarium is open to all visitors daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SeattleAquarium.org.