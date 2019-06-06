More than 4.6 million Washington state residents are living in drought-affected areas.

According to the Drought Monitor, 11% of the state is in severe drought, including much of the Olympic Mountains.

The total population living in drought areas is an estimated 4,689,630, according to the Drought Monitor. It's about 71% of the state's population of approximately 7.5 million.

The number of people living in drought areas increased by about 1 million in less than a month. Around mid-May, the Drought Monitor reported 3.7 million people living in those areas.

KING 5

Southeast Washington is the only area not in some level of drought, according to Drought Monitor.

For the 11% of the state is severe drought, water shortages may occur and restrictions imposed. Those in moderate drought may start to see water shortages developing and voluntary water-use restrictions.