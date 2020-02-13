SPOKANE, Wash. — The Boeing 777X was spotted flying over Spokane on Tuesday.

The plane is the company's newest and largest jetliner.

There's no question that its arrival at Spokane International Airport caused a lot of buzz. The airplane is massive and can seat more than 400 people.

Does this mean the airport is adding a large flight in the near future? Not necessarily.

A spokesperson for Boeing said the 777X was in Spokane on Tuesday for a test program across the northwest.

The inaugural flight actually happened a few weeks ago out of Paine Field in Everett.

Since then, it's flown to central and eastern Washington.

The commercial plane will be the "world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," according to Boeing. The outside 12 feet of each of the jet's wings can fold up, allowing the jet to get into airport gates. The plane’s overall wingspan is 235 feet.

Boeing invested more than $1 billion in a brand new factory in Everett to build the lighter weight and longer composite wings.

Boeing said the new airplane includes the best technology and new designs.

A traditional airplane wing is made out of aluminum. The new 777X wing is much larger and lighter and it's made out of a carbon fiber composite.

It's unlikely the 777X will be used for commercial flights, but there are plans designed for intercontinental missions.

The next step for the plane is certification with the Federal Aviation Administration. Its first delivery to an airline is scheduled for sometime in 2021.

