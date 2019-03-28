U.S Senators want to know why Boeing was allowed to help certify its own aircraft, why some safety features on its jets are considered extras, and whether anything will change after nearly 350 people died in two recent 737 MAX crashes Indonesia and Ethiopia.

During a Wednesday hearing, lawmakers on the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation and Space questioned the Department of Transportation Inspector General, and the heads of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell defended his agency's standards under sometimes intense questioning for ensuring safety on commercial planes, including the 737 MAX which has some safety features Boeing sells as options.

Those extra features may have been able to help pilots in the Indonesia and Ethiopia crashes identify problems with sensors that read the position of the aircraft's nose, according to media reports.

“Should the FAA ban the practice of selling features ala carte to the airlines? Yes or no?” asked Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

“I will tell you that if there is any manufacturer that sells a safety-critical part a la carte, we will not permit it,” Elwell responded.

“If business as usual continues, then passengers are going to continue to be vulnerable,” Markey said.

Senators also wanted to know why some layers of the FAA certification process are delegated to Boeing employees, who are essentially helping approve their own planes.

“This system of oversight is failing,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“Some form of delegation has been around since the 1920s. It is part of the fabric of what we've become used to as safe as we are today,” said Elwell.

The FAA would need 10,000 more employees and nearly $2 billion to do all the certification work itself, Elwell said.

Investigators are trying to determine what role a system called MCAS had in the 737 MAX crashes. The system automatically adjusts the angle of the aircraft's nose and may have gone awry, forcing the planes to dive.

Elwell repeatedly pinned the responsibility on pilots for knowing how to respond to aircraft malfunctions.

“Pilots of large aircraft are trained from the beginning of their careers how to handle that,” Elwell told the committee.

Senators also asked why it took so long for the U.S. to ground 737 MAX flights even after the rest of the world grounded their planes.

“Clearly confidence in the FAA as the gold standard for aviation safety has been shaken,” said Department of Transportation Inspector General Calvin Scovel.

Elwell said the FAA was waiting for additional data from the doomed Ethiopia flight before grounding the MAX planes.

The committee plans to question Boeing executives, airline pilots, other aircraft manufacturers, and industry stakeholders during a second hearing in the coming weeks.