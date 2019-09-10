SEATTLE — More Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) jets were found with cracking issues involving the wings.

The cracks were discovered in a reinforcing "pickle fork" relating to the wings of three jets that had made well over 30,000 flights. The findings prompted an emergency directive ordered by the FAA to find out if other jets had the same problem.

According to Leeham News, an aviation analysis firm, 25 more older NG jets were found with cracks following inspections requested by Boeing and ordered for U.S. carriers by the FAA.

Leeham reports the news originated from a call with airlines who operated the 737 NG. Last week, the FAA ordered inspections of some 1,900 older 737 NGs in the U.S. and the leaked report found that 5% - or 25 of the first 500 - jets inspected found cracks. It is not known where the 25 jets are located, or the kinds of conditions they were flown under.

The discovery is not good news for Boeing, as the subsequent 737 MAX model remains grounded worldwide following two crashes in October and March in Indonesia and Ethiopia at the cost of 346 lives. No crashes or incidents have been blamed on the cracked pickle forks, and Leeham reports that Boeing is setting up repair lines in California and overseas to fix the planes. Repairs could take weeks per plane.

