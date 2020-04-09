First-class service at the Museum of Flight

VIP tours include unprecedented access to the museum's collection. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — There's a new way to make your aviation dreams come true.

"Premium Experiences," announced Ted Huetter, Public Relations and Promotion manager at the Museum of Flight.

When they had to limit crowd size to stay safe in the age of Covid, the museum staff came up with an innovative way to still allow for visits and generate revenue for the nonprofit's educational mission.

"A chance to go places that the usual museum visitor can't go," said Huetter.

During times of low capacity, the museum is offering VIP visits for groups of 4 or smaller. One experience is called "Cocktails with the Queen." The royalty in question is the world's very first 747.

You'll hear firsthand stories from a former 747 flight attendant, and visit parts of the plane normally off-limits, including the fabled lounge level, decorated in late-'60s chic.

Many of the tours come with a tasty treat.

"You can enjoy a drink and something to eat," Huetter said, "And it's based upon that experience."

Plenty of other options, too.

"You name it, you got it," Huetter said.

There's a celebrity tour featuring planes flown in movies, and 'Diversity in the Skies' highlights the accomplishments of women and people of color.

Many experiences include a look behind the scenes. Archivist Nicole Davis will open the vaults just for you.

Your next unforgettable experience is cleared for takeoff.