Boeing's deal with Qatar Airways is good news for Everett, Renton workers

The highlight of that deal is for up to 50 Boeing 777X freighters, a big boost to the 777X program that still awaits FAA certification to fly.

EVERETT, Wash. — At a White House signing ceremony, Qatar Airways placed a $34 billion deal with Boeing.

The highlight of that deal is for up to 50 Boeing 777X freighters, a big boost to the 777X program that still awaits FAA certification to fly, and airlines that aren’t anxious for the giant plane as international air travel continues to recovery from severe impacts from COVID-19.

“I think for today’s announcement this is a slight lift to our employment,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We’re going to be able to add to our engineering base. We have to have engineers working on this model today, even though this is in 2027.”

It'll be 2027 when deliveries of the freighters should begin. Deliveries of the first passenger jets are delayed until late 2023, though the company has built more than a dozen of them - most parked around Everett's Paine Field where they are built. The plane made its first test flight on Jan. 25, 2020.

The deal is valued at $34 billion at list prices for up to 50 777-8 freighters, two current-model 777 freighters, and up to 50 of Boeing’s largest Renton-built 737s, the 737 MAX 10. Qatar already has 777X passenger jets on order.

Of the 50 freighters, 34 are firm orders, with options for another 16. Of the 737 MAX 10s, 25 are firm and 25 are options.

Boeing says 20 of the airline's 60 777X orders were converted from passenger jets to freighters.

Boeing has long dominated the freighter market in large jets, particularly the 747-F, of which the last one will roll out of the Everett factory in October.

The new 777X freighter has nearly the same cargo carrying capacity as the 747, except for the ability to move long cargo in and out of a nose door. Boeing says airlines are demanding new planes be more sustainable, and the 777-8F promises 25% greater fuel efficiency, along with lower operating costs and lower emissions.

This is good news for the City of Everett, which watched as the pandemic led to layoffs at Boeing’s biggest single site at Paine Field, the movement of all 787 Dreamliner production out of Everett to North Charleston, South Carolina, and the impending shutdown of the 747 line.