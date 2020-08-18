Boeing prepares for second round of voluntary layoffs

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced voluntary layoffs will be offered to further reduce the company's workforce.

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing is looking to make deeper cuts to its workforce as the company opens the door to a second round of voluntary layoffs.

The company started this process in April when it was announced Boeing was looking to cut 10% off its 160,000 workforce.

In a letter to employees, CEO Dave Calhoun called it a re-opening of the company's buyout offer. The company didn't reveal how many buyouts are being offered.

The buyouts come after tumultuous times for the airplane maker. Boeing has seen a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet due to two deadly crashes and has accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26%, to $16.91 billion.

“Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth," Calhoun told employees.