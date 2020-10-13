Boeing expected to update status of 737 MAX orders on Tuesday

The 19-month grounding of the 737 MAX could be lifted as soon as next month. But how will the airline's current troubles affect orders of the new planes?

RENTON, Wash. — Boeing is expected to update the status of its order book on Tuesday in the wake of COVID’s devastating effect on the airlines and the 19-month long grounding of the 737 MAX.

Those numbers are expected to reflect the company’s order book through the end of September.

Boeing’s 737 MAX backlog stood at 3,408 planes as of Aug. 31. Boeing has seen the cancellation of 433 orders of the 737 MAX jets and also removed 522 orders from the backlog for accounting purposes.

The jet has been grounded since March 2019, following two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX jet in the span of six months. A total of 346 people were killed in the crashes.

However, most of the cancellations have come from the airlines' troubles from the global coronavirus pandemic, rather than the issues stemming from the 737 MAX, said Michel Merluzeau of Air Insight Research.