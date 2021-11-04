Boeing employees vote to authorize strike if new contract agreement cannot be reached

About 220 Boeing employees voted unanimously to authorize a strike if a new contract agreement cannot be reached with their employer by April 17.

SEATTLE — About 220 Boeing employees voted Sunday to authorize a strike if a new contract agreement cannot be reached with their employer by April 17 at midnight.

Members of the Teamsters Local 174, the union representing Boeing employees, met virtually Sunday and voted unanimously to authorize a strike.

The employees work in Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics and Facilities and Asset Management for The Boeing Company. They are responsible for transporting aircraft engines, fuselages and other aircraft parts, as well as operating tankers involved in fueling and de-fueling aircraft, according to a statement from the union.

A representative from the union said contract negotiations "soured" when Boeing executives came to the table with what seemed to be a "philosophical refusal to acknowledge the skills and professionalism of their Teamster workforce."

"Boeing has spent the last 20 years creating a work environment that includes outsourcing, downsizing, and elimination of the work our members perform all the while increasing management and executive bonuses to unbelievable heights," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks in a statement. "Now, they are attempting to use their current self-inflicted situation to jam a sub-standard contract down the throats of our members. Our members will rise to that challenge."

A spokesperson for Boeing issued the following statement after the union's vote: "Boeing continues to engage and negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that works for all the company’s stakeholders – employees, customers, the community and the union."