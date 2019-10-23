CHICAGO — Boeing reported a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by $900 million.

The company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.

Net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the $2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations $19.34 billion.

In its quarterly report, the company says it will gradually increase the production rate of the 737 Max from 42 per month to 57 per month by late 2020.

"Our top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we’re making steady progress,” Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. “We’ve also taken action to further sharpen our company’s focus on product and services safety, and we continue to deliver on customer commitments and capture new opportunities with our values of safety, quality and integrity always at the forefront.”

Boeing is replacing the chief executive of its commercial airplanes division, the company announced Tuesday. Stanley Deal, leader of Boeing's services division, is replacing Kevin McAllister. The shake-up comes days after the release of internal communications that showed a test pilot experienced problems while testing the 737 Max flight-control software during a simulation.

That software, called MCAS, is at the center of investigations into two crashes that killed 346 people and led to the grounding of the MAX. The company faces dozens of lawsuits by families of passengers killed in the MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. It is also the subject of investigations by the Justice Department and Congress.

Boeing is taking longer than executives expected to change the software and get the plane flying again.